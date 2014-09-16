One Of Romney's Biggest Wall Street Backers Thinks He'll Run In 2016

Twitter.com/Scaramucci Anthony Scaramucci and Mitt Romney

SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony “Mooch” Scaramucci is fully on board Mitt Romney’s still-hypothetical presidential campaign in 2016.

Scaramucci, one of Romney’s biggest backers on Wall Street during the 2012 race, predicted on Monday that Romney would ultimately end up running if other establishment favourites like former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), back out.

“I don’t think he’s 100% made the decision,” Scaramucci said in a Fox Business interview. “But a couple of factors could happen: If Gov. Jeb Bush drops out or declares that he’s not going to run, I think that puts Gov. Romney in … position.”

Scaramucci, the Romney campaign’s ex-national finance co-chair, also praised the former Massachusetts governor for maintaining a “very strong following” among Wall Street bigwigs like himself.

“I can tell you right now. The governor has a very strong following, including myself. And he’d be my No. 1 draft pick,” he said.

Romney has repeatedly insisted he is not running and has aggressively touted the other expected candidates in the field. However, at the same time, Romney has hinted he could let himself be wooed into the race under the right circumstances.

“I think he’s going to do it,” Scaramucci said. “I don’t think there’s any reason for him not to do it. His family is behind him.”

