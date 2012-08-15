The Hilarious Story Of How Anthony Scaramucci Was Hired, Fired, And Rehired At Goldman Sachs

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci is a graduate of Tufts, Harvard Law and Goldman Sachs.



It may not sound like a strange trajectory for a Wall Streeter — but trust us, the details of this story are anything but ordinary.

The man known lovingly as “Mooch” did what some consider impossible: He was hired, fired and in two months rehired at Goldman Sachs.

We heard the story after Business Insider had breakfast with him and other press this morning to discuss his new book, The Little Book of Hedge Funds.

Here’s how it happened.

In Scaramucci’s third year of Harvard Law he interviewed to become an investment banker in Goldman’s prestigious real estate department. By his own admission, the son of a middle class Long Island family hadn’t played a game of golf or even been inside a country club.

He might have been a little unprepared for the world he was about to step into, and his interviewers could tell.

“I was wearing polyester everything,” Scaramucci said with genuine humour. “Black polyester suit, a thin black Guido tie, a white on white polyester shirt, if you know what that means, and narrow Capezio cockroach killer shoes. My interviewer took me aside and told me,’You are the worst dressed kid I’ve met at this school…’ I was mortified because I thought I looked fantastic!”

Needless to say, Scaramucci went shopping.

After interviewing in New York City with his new clothes, Scaramucci landed what he calls, “the cool job. But the problem was that he “sucked at that job.”

To illustrate: Scaramucci took the Series 7, a complicated test to be sure — one to be taken seriously. Unfortunately, he didn’t do that. He and his colleagues played something called “Series 7 Chicken.” With $8,000 pot at stake, Scaramucci endeavoured to get the lowest score possible while still passing the test.

He succeeded. And so did his colleagues — in their own goals, anyway. No one else played with Scaramucci. The lowest score in his class was a 91. He could’ve won $8,000 with a 90. Instead he won it with a 79.

Then there was the fact that he, admittedly, spent all summer water skiing in Long Island instead of studying for the bar. So he failed that exam.

A while after that he was asked to leave Goldman Sachs. Fired.

At that point, he said, “I’m a walking junk bond” — sidled with tons of college debt and no income. Luckily, a friend of his at Goldman made him aware of a position in the sales department.

And if you know anything about Scaramucci — about his fast talking, friendly demeanor, you know he was born for sales. After submitting his resume for the new position, was rehired at Goldman two months after he was fired.

The rest is history.

