ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: Clinton's Endorsement Of Obama Looks Like A Hostage Video

Photo: Twitter.com/Scaramucci

Oh the things that Skybridge Capital’s founder Anthony Scaramucci’s says… The Daily Beast’s Alex Klein has an amazing profile of The Mooch, who is one of Mitt Romney’s top hedge fund bundlers, and it is absolutely chock full of one-liners.



We’ve included some examples below:

“I was at the Republican Jewish Council’s fashion show and I can assure you and your readers: the Republicans have just as many good-looking women as the Democrats.”

“Governor Romney is the new gold medalist for political fundraising. He’s ‘Usain Bolted’ Barack Obama.”

“I’m Italian-American, doing a conference in Vegas, and wrote a book about being fired from Goldman—I’m an easy mark. But I got armadillo skin.”

“President Clinton would never do this. His endorsement spot looks like a hostage video. I bet there’s a water-boarder standing off-camera.”

