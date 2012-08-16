We Were Shocked When We Found Out Who Anthony Scaramucci Thinks Is The 'Most Prepared' To Be President

Photo: Twitter.com/Scaramucci

We all know that SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci is a huge fundraiser for Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney.So when Business Insider went to a breakfast with him (and other reporters) yesterday, we expected a conservative perspective.



Nothing wrong with that.

But that isn’t what we got — at least not totally.

Like a lot of Wall Streeters, Scaramucci was an Obama supporter in 2008. Then he started to feel like the President was demonizing business, and ineffective to boot.

But that doesn’t mean Scaramucci’s done with liberals in general. In fact, the person that Scaramucci feels is “most prepared” to be President in America right now is none other than former Vice President Al Gore.

Gore, Scaramucci explained, has private sector experience — he’s been a media entrepreneur (with Current TV) and worked in the venture world with Kleiner Perkins. Obviously, as Vice President Gore gained public sector experience, and Scaramucci admires his life story as well.

Go figure.

And that’s just a politician. In terms of policy, if Scaramucci had his way right this minute, the country would enact a 15 year economic growth plan like the one Bill Clinton outlined in his latest book, Back to Work. That’s no small government task (though Clinton argues it’s not necessarily a big government task either — it’s about smart government).

Liberal fantasies aside, Scaramucci has picked the Romney horse in this race without question. He even likes Vice Presidential pick Paul Ryan as a person, though he’s not totally convinced by all of Ryan’s policies. The problem is, he told the entire room, that they’re the “worst communicators in political history.”

He’s just hoping that won’t cost them the election.

