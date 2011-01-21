Anthony Randolph Is Still Telling Friends He's Headed To The Pacers

Photo: AP Images

Earlier we reported, incorrectly (and again, we sincerely apologise), that Anthony Randolph was set to be traded to the Indiana Pacers.But this afternoon, Knicks beat writers were reporting that Randolph was at practice, thereby squashing our story.



We called our source, a friend of Randolph’s, to find out where things went wrong. Here’s the explanation:

Randolph told the source he was going to be traded in the next week, and insists he’s heading to Indianapolis.

We jumped the gun by reporting the trade was imminent, but Randolph still tells the source that he’s headed to the Pacers… eventually.

Again, Randolph practiced with the team today, so it seems highly unlikely that anything is actually in place yet. But it is what he’s been telling friends.

