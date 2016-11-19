Ridiculous block in a EuroLeague may be the best block of the year

The best block of the year may not come from an NBA game, but a EuroLeague game.

In the second quarter of a game between Real Madrid and Barcelona, former NBA center Joey Dorsey of Barcelona went up for a massive fastbreak dunk. That’s when former NBA forward Anthony Randolph of Real Madrid met Dorsey at the rim and threw the ball back in one of the most impressive blocks you’ll see.

The timing was impeccable, but the strength of Randolph to send back a dunk attempt that seemed to have so much force behind it is incredible. The force of the block actually made Dorsey spin as he came down.





Real Madrid beat Barcelona 102-63.

