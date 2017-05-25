Anthony Pratt tops Australia's 2017 rich list with $12.6 billion

Anthony Pratt . Image: Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

The Visy cardboard box manufacturing and recycling empire has made Anthony Pratt Australia’s richest person.

He tops the Financial Review Rich List with $12.60 billion, the biggest amount of wealth for a single person in Australia’s history.

“Money is a great scoreboard of success, or one of them,” Pratt told The Australian Financial Review.

“It’s a great honour and I feel very fortunate that I’m in a position that I can build a business.”

The 57-year-old was second on the Rich List in 2016 behind Sydney property developer Harry Triguboff.

He was last in first place on the list of Australia’s 200 wealthiest people in 2009, just months after his father, Richard Pratt, died.

“Pratt’s Visy cardboard box manufacturing and recycling business dominates Australia, but his rising wealth is mainly due to the huge growth of Pratt Industries in the United States,” says The Financial Review.

“The business has grown rapidly in the past decade thanks to a huge rise in sales of recycled cardboard boxes and contracts with big American companies such as Amazon and Home Depot, which sells 1 million Pratt-made packing and storage boxes each week.”

The full 2017 Rich List is being released on Friday.

