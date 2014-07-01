The Goldman Banker Who Led Twitter's IPO Anthony Noto Is Its New CFO

Goldman Sachs banker Anthony Noto is Twitter’s new CFO.

Noto led the Twitter IPO when he was at Goldman, and before that he was the CFO for the NFL for nearly three years.

Noto was supposed to start working for the hedge-fund firm Coatue Management this week, but it seems that plans have changed.

After guiding Twitter through its IPO, Noto has a strong understanding of how the company is set up.

Previous CFO Mike Gupta has been named the company’s new senior vice president of strategic investment.

This seems to be part of the on-going executive shuffle at Twitter. COO Ali Rowghani left the company last month, as did head of North American media Chloe Sladden.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.