It Looks Like Twitter's CFO Just Accidentally Tweeted A Private Message About Acquiring A Company

Jillian D'Onfro

It looks like Twitter’s CFO Anthony Noto just accidentally tweeted what should have been a direct message that was meant for someone else:

Noto, who joined Twitter in July, has since deleted the tweet. 

Several people, including TechCrunch reporter Josh Constine and Fusion’s Kevin Roose, have pointed out that Noto has recently followed a group of people who work at Mic News, a general news site targeted toward millennial readers. Their speculation is that Noto was talking about Mic.

He’s not the first one to have a “DM fail” and he likely won’t be the last. 

Generally, Twitter — and especially CEO Dick Costolo —  has been under fire since its last earnings report. Critics say that even though it is a mainstream product, it has failed to gain a global audience of logged-in, monthly users. 

The company has acquired four companies this year. Its most recent buy was Mitro, a company that lets multiple people control passwords for a single account.

Twitter had no comment on this report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us twitter