It Looks Like Twitter's CFO Just Accidentally Tweeted A Private Message About Acquiring A Company

It looks like Twitter’s CFO Anthony Noto just accidentally tweeted what should have been a direct message that was meant for someone else:

Looks like Twitter’s CFO just had the first-ever M&A DM fail. pic.twitter.com/AuLxVOBJED

— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) November 24, 2014

Noto, who joined Twitter in July, has since deleted the tweet.

Several people, including TechCrunch reporter Josh Constine and Fusion’s Kevin Roose, have pointed out that Noto has recently followed a group of people who work at Mic News, a general news site targeted toward millennial readers. Their speculation is that Noto was talking about Mic.

He’s not the first one to have a “DM fail” and he likely won’t be the last.

Generally, Twitter — and especially CEO Dick Costolo — has been under fire since its last earnings report. Critics say that even though it is a mainstream product, it has failed to gain a global audience of logged-in, monthly users.

The company has acquired four companies this year. Its most recent buy was Mitro, a company that lets multiple people control passwords for a single account.

Twitter had no comment on this report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.