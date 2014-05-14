The Goldman Sachs Banker Who Brought Twitter Public Just Left For A Tech Hedge Fund

Re/Code’s Kara Swisher reports Anthony Noto, the Goldman Sachs managing director who led Twitter’s IPO, is leaving the investment firm to join the hedge fund responsible for Snapchat, Box.net and Lyft.

Noto has been with Goldman for more than a decade, with a two-year carveout serving as CFO of the NFL. He was once ranked Wall Street’s No. 1 Internet analyst.

The hedge fund, Coatue, which also has investments in FlipBoard and Hoteltonight, recently launched a $US300 million in early 2013 for high-growth, pre-IPO startups.

BI’s Alyson Shontell profiled Coatue this winter after the Silicon Valley fund invested $US50 million in Snapchat.

Noto will be based out of New York. He is actually on Twitter at @anthonynoto. (Warning and/or great news: It’s 90% sports and 10% tech and business.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.