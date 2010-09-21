Here's Why The NFL's CFO Left A Dream Job To Go Back To Goldman Sachs

The reason Anthony Noto is leaving the NFL for Goldman Sachs is apparently pretty simple – he could be CFO of the NFL for the next 10 years, or he could be in line to be CFO of Goldman Sachs in 10 years.



A source close to his situation tell us that Noto was the acting number two at the NFL with no upside and he couldn’t see himself staying there for the next 10 years.

Life at Goldman, on the other hand, was looking up. Deals on recent NFL deals brought him closer with the Goldman bankers, says our source. And while Goldman didn’t “poach” Noto from the NFL, the firm never wanted him to leave.

Most interesting and surprising in Noto’s case is that the challenging atmosphere at Goldman appears to have drawn him to the firm. Goldman’s PR, regulatory challenges, and the tough economic environment aren’t drawbacks to working in finance – they’re appealing.

He will co-head the global media group with Andy Gordon, working with George Lee and Gregg Lemkau who co-head the global technology, media and telecom group. He starts October 18th.

