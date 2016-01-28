Anthony Mundine on Mitchell Pearce: 'it was simple stupid mishap'

Anthony Mundine (right) during a 2014 fight. Photo: Robert Cianflone/ Getty.

Former NRL player and boxer Anthony Mundine has weighed in on the scandal engulfing Sydney Roosters captain Mitchell Pearce, after footage of the drunken footballer simulating sex with a dog aired on Channel 9 last night.

Mundine took to Facebook arguing that “it was simple stupid mishap” and a “beat up” that was “blown out of proportion”, by someone who “was acting like a drunk”.

“That’s why I’ve never drunk or touch drugs cause it effects you negatively in so many ways especially your judgement!” Mundine says, also taking a shot at whoever filmed the incident, saying they were a “dick” trying to make money from it.

The footage was reportedly sold to Nine’s A Current Affair for $20,000 and The Daily Telegraph for $40,000.

The State of Origin player was stood down by the club as investigations were launched after Pearce was filmed attempting to kiss a woman in her home on Australia Day, and after being rejected, grabbing her pet and simulating sex, saying “I want to f*** your dog and I don’t even care”.

Pearce, whose father is former Balmain Tigers legend Wayne “Junior” Pearce, an ARL commissioner, is accused of urinating on himself and the couch by the woman, who demands repeatedly that the topless football star leave.

Pearce in his drunken state.

As well as being stripped of the captaincy, many commentators expect he’ll be suspended for between six weeks and 12 months.

Two years ago, Pearce was fined $20,000 by his club following an incident in a Kings Cross nightclub.

After view the footage, the RSPCA says it won’t be seeking to press charges against the 26-year-old

The RSPCA says the footage of Mitchell Pearce simulating sex with a dog is appalling but the organisation won’t be seeking charges.

RSPCA NSW chief inspector David O’Shannessy said the organisation didn’t believe any specific offences were committed.

Meanwhile, Mundine’s advice was simple for any aspiring NRL player: don’t drink and be careful who you hang out with.

Here’s his Facebook post:

It wasn’t a good day for the Roosters, with former prop Martin Kennedy handed a career-ending two-year and nine month suspension after being found guilty of breaching the NRL’s anti-doping policy.

The Anti-Doping Tribunal banned the 26-year-old from the sport until December 19, 2017 after initially being suspended in March last year following allegations of possession and the use of several banned substances, including growth hormone.

He has 21 days to appeal the decision.

