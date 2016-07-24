REPORTS: Anthony Mundine and Danny Green will reprise their 2006 fight in a $30 million blockbuster

SYDNEY, NSW – MAY 17: Anthony Mundine and Danny Green in 2006. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Boxers Anthony Mundine and Danny Green have reportedly struck a deal to fight again, 10 years after their memorable clash in Sydney.

The Sunday Telegraph today published a photo of the two fighters meeting at Sydney airport to close the deal, and quotes both fighters, whose mutual animosity is well-known, as saying they are ready for the re-match of the 2006 fight which Mundine won by a unanimous points decision.

The fight was also flagged yesterday by sports columnist Danny Weidler in Fairfax newspapers.

Each fighter will reportedly get a purse of up to $10 million. They’ll fight at 83kg, meaning Mundine will have to move up several weight divisions. His last fight was at 69kg.

With broadcast rights the promoters are talking about it being a $30 million event.

“This is my last fight,” Mundine told the Telegraph. “I know I’m against the odds but I’ve gotta win at all costs and I will. This will be a historic moment in Australian boxing.”

There has been talk of a rematch for some time and Mundine said earlier this year he would like it to be fought at Uluru.

There’s more at the Telegraph and at Fairfax.

