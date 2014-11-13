Anthony Mundine Challenges Mayweather After WBC Silver Title Win Against Sergey Rabchenko

WBC Silver Light Middleweight Title: Sergey Rabchenko vs. Anthony Mundine. Photo: Robert Cianflone/ Getty.

Australian veteran boxer Anthony Mundine took out Belarusian youngster Sergey Rabchenko to win the WBC silver light middleweight title, and defend his chance to win a world title, at Melbourne’s Hisense last night.

After a tight eight rounds, and Rabchenko coming back with a strong 11th that should have ended his career, Mundine fought back to win with two scores for him, 115-113 and 116-112, and one against, 115-113.

After the victory, Mundine put the call out to world number one, Floyd Mayweather.

“I think Floyd is the best and it’s up to him if he wants to fight me,” he said.

Currently ranked 32nd by the WBC, Mundine has to keep fighting with good results in order to improve his rankings or take on the big guns like Mayweather, Erislandy Lara or Manny Pacquiao to get to the top.

“Anthony has to continue to fight, keep the rankings pressure on, perhaps leapfrog a fighter and maybe get into that situation where one of the big guys has to fight him,” Mundine’s manager Khoder Nasser said.

