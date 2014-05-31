'Captain America' Actor Says He Was Tackled By A 'Very Famous Rapper' During His Worst Audition

When “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” came to theatres this April, Anthony Mackie broke out as new superhero favourite, The Falcon.

Before joining the Marvel team, things weren’t always so smooth for the actor.

In a web exclusive video for “The Tonight Show,” Mackie detailed his worst audition ever involving a a fight he got into with a rapper.

“I auditioned for a very famous rapper who was directing a movie and he came in during the middle of my audition and preceded to tell me that because I went to Juilliard, I wasn’t a real actor and I was an awful actor,” said Mackie.

That didn’t sit well with him.

“So I told him that his parents should have given him a proper burial as opposed to giving birth to him,” said Mackie. “He flipped the table and tackled me and all of his friends.”

Mackie said it was so bad the cast and crew had to call security to pull them off of each other.

It goes without saying Mackie didn’t get the role.

While the actor didn’t reveal the identity of the rapper/director, a few rappers who went on to direct include RZA and 50 Cent.

Watch the actor recall the audition below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

