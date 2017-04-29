Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko are set for a heavyweight boxing blockbuster at Wembley

PA Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko square up at their press conference on Thursday.

Two decorated heavyweights clash in front of 90,000 fans, a post-war record, at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in a bout dubbed the biggest British fight of all time by Matchroom Sports promoter Eddie Hearn.

The young and hungry Anthony Joshua, a 2012 Olympic champion, defends his IBF world heavyweight title against all-time great boxer Wladimir Klitschko who, at 41, is 14 years Joshua’s senior.

Though Klitschko is far more experienced it is Joshua who is favourite to triumph. British bookmakers even claim that the Londoner has a 60% chance of knocking his opponent out.

“I win, it’s not complicated,” a confident Joshua said a press conference on Thursday. “This isn’t rocket science. This is just a fight. Let’s strip it right back to what it is — a young lion, ferocious, hungry, very determined.

“I left no stone unturned in training camp. We do talk about experience, but even when I was fighting guys with lesser experience I was preparing for this. I’ve prepared since day one for this.”

Joshua versus Klitschko headlines a festival of fights that includes the highly-rated Katie Taylor, lightweight southpaw Luke Campbell, and 28-year-old Scott Quigg in separate bouts.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office from 6 p.m. BST, but Klitschko and Joshua aren’t expected to make their way into the Wembley ring until 10 p.m. at the earliest.

