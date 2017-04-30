Anthony Joshua targets Tyson Fury after toppling Wladimir Klitschko

Richard Heathcote / Getty Anthony Joshua secured his first legacy win after a bruising 11 rounds with Wladimir Klitschko.

IBF, WBA, and IBO heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua may have only just beaten ring legend Wladimir Klitschko, but the Londoner already has his next opponent in his sights — unbeaten 28-year-old Tyson Fury.

“Tyson Fury, where you at baby?” Joshua said in the middle of the ring before addressing the 90,000 fans in the arena. “Is that the fight you want to see?

“I know he’s been talking a lot [but] I want to give the fans another chance to see an unforgettable night out at boxing.”

Joshua dropped Klitschko in the fifth round of a memorable battle at Wembley Stadium on April 29.

The Ukrainian legend rallied to knock Joshua down in the sixth but failed to last the distance as he slumped to defeat in the 11th.

Fury swiftly responded to the challenge laid down by Joshua and hinted that, as a more technical boxer, he had the skills required to beat a power puncher.

“Anthony Joshua challenge accepted,” said Fury. “We will give the world the biggest fight in 500 years. I will play with you. You are a boxer’s dream.”

