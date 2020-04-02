Unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua said he has 'close friends' who have died from the coronavirus

Anthony Joshua told his 3 million followers on Twitter that he has lost people close to him because of the coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the world.

“It gets serious when it starts coming closer to home,” he said this week.

Joshua is practising social-distancing and said he would rather be out on his dirt bike, meeting friends, and sparring in his gym. “But even a rebel like me is just following guidelines.”

The 30-year-old is tentatively scheduled to defend his world heavyweight boxing titles on June 20 against Kubrat Pulev in London.

Joshua then hailed the health system in the UK: “To all the NHS workers, man … we appreciate you. We take you for granted. We really do appreciate you and honour what you’re doing being on the front-line.”

Sending a message from a distance ???? pic.twitter.com/kfCEfMeARn — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) March 31, 2020

Joshua is one of the top heavyweights in the world, is the reigning two-time WBA, IBF, and WBO world champion, and has an impressive record of 23 wins (21 knockouts) against 1 loss (1 knockout).

He is tentatively scheduled to defend his world titles against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, June 20.

