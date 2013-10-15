Anthony Hopkins Wrote Bryan Cranston The Best Fan Letter Ever

Is there anyone who doesn’t love “Breaking Bad”?

After binge-watching all five seasons of the AMC series in two weeks, actor Anthony Hopkins enjoyed the show so much that he was compelled to write lead actor Bryan Cranston an email praising him along with the entire cast and crew on a “brilliant” show.

The series ended its its five-season run on AMC at the end of September with a record-high viewership.

“Breaking Bad” actor Steven Michael Quezada, who plays Gomez on the show, posted the letter in its entirety to his Facebook page. It has since been taken down.

Read the epic letter below:

"This was sent to us by the Great Actor Anthony Hopkins: Dear Mister Cranston. I wanted to write you this email - so I am contacting you through Jeremy Barber - I take it we are both represented by UTA . Great agency. I've just finished a marathon of watching "BREAKING BAD" - from episode one of the First Season - to the last eight episodes of the Sixth Season. (I downloaded the last season on AMAZON) A total of two weeks (addictive) viewing. I have never watched anything like it. Brilliant! Your performance as Walter White was the best acting I have seen - ever. I know there is so much smoke blowing and sickening bullshit in this business, and I've sort of lost belief in anything really. But this work of yours is spectacular - absolutely stunning. What is extraordinary, is the sheer power of everyone in the entire production. What was it? Five or six years in the making? How the producers (yourself being one of them), the writers, directors, cinematographers.... every department - casting etc. managed to keep the discipline and control from beginning to the end is (that over used word) awesome. From what started as a black comedy, descended into a labyrinth of blood, destruction and hell. It was like a great Jacobean, Shakespearian or Greek Tragedy. If you ever get a chance to - would you pass on my admiration to everyone - Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Aaron Paul, Betsy Brandt, R.J. Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Steven Michael Quezada - everyone - everyone gave master classes of performance ... The list is endless. Thank you. That kind of work/artistry is rare, and when, once in a while, it occurs, as in this epic work, it restores confidence. You and all the cast are the best actors I've ever seen. That may sound like a good lung full of smoke blowing. But it is not. It's almost midnight out here in Malibu, and I felt compelled to write this email. Congratulations and my deepest respect. You are truly a great, great actor. Best regards Tony Hopkins." Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

