Anthony Hopkins Looks Completely Unrecognizable As Alfred Hitchcock

Yesterday, we got our first look at the trailer for Sacha Gervasi’s film “Hitchcock,” which follows the the director and producer during the making of his classic “PSYCHO.”



However, what we were most taken aback by was Anthony Hopkins transformation into the master of suspense.

The film comes to theatres November 23, 2012.

Here’s Hopkins as Hitchcock:

Photo: YouTube screencap

Now, here’s Hopkins:

Photo: Getty Images / Michael Caulfield

Again, here’s Hitch-kins …

Photo: Getty Images / Michael Caulfield



… who vaguely reminds us of Michael Caine.

Photo: YouTube screencap

And, here’s a photo of Hitchcock:

Photo: AP

Now, check out the trailer featuring Scarlett Johansson and Meryl Streep as well:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

