Anthony Hopkins Looks Completely Unrecognizable As Alfred Hitchcock

Kirsten Acuna

Yesterday, we got our first look at the trailer for Sacha Gervasi’s film “Hitchcock,” which follows the the director and producer during the making of his classic “PSYCHO.” 

However, what we were most taken aback by was Anthony Hopkins transformation into the master of suspense.  

The film comes to theatres November 23, 2012.

Here’s Hopkins as Hitchcock: 

hitchcock anthony hopkins

Photo: YouTube screencap

 Now, here’s Hopkins: 

anthony hopkins

Photo: Getty Images / Michael Caulfield

Again, here’s Hitch-kins …

anthony hopkins

Photo: Getty Images / Michael Caulfield

 
… who vaguely reminds us of Michael Caine.

anthony hopkins hitchcock

Photo: YouTube screencap

And, here’s a photo of Hitchcock:

alfred hitchcock

Photo: AP

 Now, check out the trailer featuring Scarlett Johansson and Meryl Streep as well:

