Evercore's Anthony Fry: Invest In The Real Hard Assets, Barbed Wire And Guns

What, you thought that because you had gold and land you were invested in something physical? Please. Here’s how you invest in physical.



This is from Evercore’s Anthony Fry on CNBC:

“You can have lower rates and deflation, higher rates and higher inflation or the nightmare scenario of higher rates and deflating asset prices,” he said.

“If the nightmare scenario plays out as I suspect it may then the debt situation gets worse. There is currently no exit strategy and the reaction to the crisis of policy makers remains a big worry.”

As a result, Fry is telling investors to play it safe and buy physical assets like land.

“I don’t want to scare anyone but I am considering investing in barbed wire and guns, things are not looking good and rates are heading higher,” he said.



