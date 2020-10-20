Trump reportedly slammed Anthony Fauci as 'a disaster' on a campaign phone call

GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, calling him a “disaster” in a campaign phone call, according to CNN.

“If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths,” Trump said. “People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone.”

As part of the White House coronavirus task force, Fauci has been one of the most visible faces for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll released in September showed that 68% of Americans had a great deal or fair amount of trust in Fauci when it came to the updates about the disease.

In a September ABC News/Ipsos poll, only 35% of Americans approved of how Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic, with 67% of respondents saying that he acted too slowly to combat the disease.

President Donald Trump on Monday blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, calling him a “disaster” in a campaign phone call, according to CNN.

Trump, who has sought to downplay the severity of the coronavirus since its spread throughout the US, dismissed Fauci’s health recommendations, claiming that more people would have died had he listened to the longtime health official.

“Fauci is a disaster,” Trump said on the call, which CNN got access to via an unnamed source. “If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths … People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots.”

Trump later revised the figure to 700,000 or 800,000 deaths, before expressing indifference to whether his statements would reach the press.

“If there’s a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it, I couldn’t care less,” he added.

Trump then described Fauci as a “nice guy” and a “wonderful sage” who has “been here for 500 years.”

Fauci has been the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

Until recent weeks, Trump’s criticisms of Fauci had been relatively muted. While Trump has struggled for months with unfavourable opinions about his handling of the coronavirus, Fauci has remained one of the most trusted sources for health information since the beginning of the pandemic.

In a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll from June, 50% of respondents viewed Fauci favourably and only 11% had a negative view. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll released in September showed that 68% of Americans had a great deal or fair amount of trust in Fauci when it came to the updates about the coronavirus.

Fauci’s numbers have remained strong despite his diminished presence within the president’s orbit.

In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired on Sunday, Fauci said that he was “absolutely not” surprised that Trump caught the coronavirus.

“I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask,” he said. “When I saw that on TV, I said, ‘Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come outta that, that’s gotta be a problem.'”

“And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event,” Fauci continued, referring to Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House on September 26.

Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump contracted the coronavirus on October 2. Later that day, he was transported to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where he received treatment and was released on October 5.

The president has routinely dismissed the threat of COVID-19, urging state leaders to reopen businesses, claiming that the virus is going to “disappear,” and saying that the US is “rounding the turn” on the pandemic.

But Fauci offered a different perspective, telling CBS: “When you have a million deaths and over 30 million infections globally, you can not say that we’re on the road to essentially getting out of this. So quite frankly, I don’t know where we are. It’s impossible to say.”

