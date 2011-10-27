A Dolphins Tight End Is Sick Of Fans Not Supporting The Team

Dolphins tight end Anthony Fasano made an appearance on WFAN in New York yesterday and said he’s a little fed up with Miami fans rooting for the opposition in hopes of landing Andrew Luck.



“It’s sick actually,” Fasano said. “I can’t even fathom those thoughts of those people that conjure up that stuff.”

Fasano then dropped the “they never played” card saying “[the fans] have never played sports and pretty much aren’t really our loyal fans.”

Fasano was then asked about the team’s decision to honour the 2008 Florida Gators championship team. “Yeah it was awful,” said Fasano. “Showing up at the stadium and seeing all the Gator stuff and the Tebow stuff. It was disheartening.”

Things are ugly in Miami right now. And this level of public frustration is a bad sign that things could quickly spiral out of control.

