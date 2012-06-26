Anthony Davis Trademarked His Unibrow

Andy Lyons/Getty Images



Anthony Davis will be the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft and, barring any unforeseen injuries or misfortune, go on to make millions in the NBA.But just as a backup source of income, Davis wants to cash in on his world-famous unibrow. According to CNBC’s Darren Rovell, Davis has trademarked the phrases “Fear the Brow” and “Raise The Brow.”

“I don’t want anyone to try to grow a unibrow because of me and then try to make money off of it. Me and my family decided to trademark it because it’s very unique.”

Apparently, the unibrow business is quite lucrative.

(via CNBC.com)

