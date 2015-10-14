One play shows why the NBA should be terrified of Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has gotten better at an alarming rate through his three years in the NBA, and entering his fourth season, he’s an early favourite for MVP.

While he’s shown his ability to improve quickly, already becoming one of the best jump-shooting big men — his biggest weakness upon entering the league — it looks like Davis has other skills he’s waiting to bust out.

New Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry won his job by explaining how he can unleash Davis this season, and it appears he’s giving Davis the freedom to explore all of his talents.

In a preseason game against the Bulls, Davis showed off what could quickly become one of the scariest sights in the NBA this season: grabbing a rebound, taking the ball the length of the court, and scoring by himself.

Granted, this is a preseason game, and the Bulls probably weren’t giving maximum effort, but this is nonetheless incredible. Davis, at 6-foot-11, blowing by two other big men, showing off a smooth handle, and gliding in for an easy layup. Davis is already a tough cover because of his length, agility, and explosiveness. If he’s adding the ability to dribble and create plays for himself from the three-point line, it’s over.

In 27 minutes, Davis finished with 26 points on 10-16 shooting with eight rebounds. With increased freedom and bigger minutes, Davis might be putting up eye-popping numbers when the regular season begins in two weeks.

