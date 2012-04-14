Could The NBA Rig The Draft Lottery So The Brooklyn Nets Can Take Kentucky Phenom Anthony Davis First Overall?

Photo: CBS Sports

We should be concerned about what happens with the first overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.At least that’s what Charles Barkley thinks.



In an interview with ESPN radio in Chicago, Barkley says he’ll be quite suspicious if the soon-to-be Brooklyn Nets land the first pick.

“I can’t say this, but I’m going to be watching the draft lottery very closely because I don’t want no shenanigans.

“I’m going to be very leery if Anthony Davis ends up in Brooklyn. You know, I’m going to be very leery because I know the NBA has a lot riding on that new arena, especially if Deron Williams leaves New Jersey. They didn’t get Dwight Howard. I’m going to be very leery if New Jersey gets that number one pick.”

The New Jersey Nets are in a losing fight to keep Deron Williams, which is growing ever harder the longer Dwight Howard stays in Orlando.

The Nets will move into their new Brooklyn arena this fall.

Although Barkley’s worries may be unnecessary, don’t forget that the NBA has been under fire in the past for supposed “shenanigans.”

Many believe the league conspired to save the New York Knicks franchise by giving them the first overall pick in the 1985 draft so they could take Patrick Ewing.

Barkley thinks the same thing could happen here.

The interesting plot point in all of this is that despite such a poor record, the Nets’ chances at getting the first pick are slim-to-none. New Jersey’s 2012 first round pick is part of the deal that got them Gerald Wallace from the Portland Trail Blazers. If the pick lands in the top three, New Jersey gets to keep it. If not, it goes to Portland.

For what it’s worth, we played ESPN’s Draft Lottery simulator a bunch of times and never landed a scenario where the Nets even get a lottery pick.

