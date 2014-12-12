Anthony Davis Sprints Past 4 Defenders, Dunks From The 3-Point Line In 2 Steps

Anthony Davis, the 21-year-old New Orleans Pelicans player who has emerged as the heir apparent to LeBron James and Kevin Durant this season, played his second nationally televised game of the year on Wednesday night.

The Pelicans lost to the Dallas Mavericks, but Davis put on a show, scoring 31 points on 20 shots and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Davis has arguably the most unique skill set in the NBA. He has the body of a center but the movement and ball-handling abilities of a guard. As a result, does things no one else in the NBA can do.

In the second quarter, he showed the national audience why the NBA world is so enamoured of him. After a made basket by the Mavericks, Davis beat everyone down the court, took a pass at the three-point line, and dunked it in two steps without dribbling.

Look where he was when the play started, behind four Mavs players:

Here’s where he got the ball:

The dunk in two steps. He didn’t even take a dribble:

That is a long stride right there:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.