Anthony Davis probably just lost $23 million because of a funky NBA rule

On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starting lineups for the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.

While there’s always an uproar about which players receive the most fan votes and therefore get to start the game, New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has a special reason to be particularly upset — he may have just lost $23 million.

In the offseason, Davis signed a monster five-year, $145 million extension that will kick in after this year.

The extension was signed under a CBA rule often called the “Rose Rule,” which grants players signing their first extension after their rookie contract a 30% max-level raise structure that hinges on three criteria. Larry Coon’s CBA FAQ explains the criteria a player must meet during his rookie contract to receive this contract:

Named to the All-NBA First, Second or Third team at least twice

Voted as a starter in the All-Star game at least twice

Named the NBA Most Valuable Player at least once

On Thursday night, it was revealed that Davis did not get voted into the All-Star game as a starter — in fact, he wasn’t all that close, finishing ninth in the West among front-court players. Davis needed to get voted in as a starter again to lock up the 30% raise structure.

Now, that extra $23 million may seriously be in jeopardy.

It’s not completely over for Davis, but it seems unlikely he can meet the criteria. He made All-NBA First team last year, so if he gets it again, he’ll get the $23 million. However, Davis’ play has slipped somewhat this year, and his Pelicans currently stand at 15-27, unlikely to make the playoffs, therefore unlikely to earn Davis First-Team honours. Similarly, even Davis plays out of his mind over the next three months, he’s in a crowded Western Conference with players like Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Draymond Green all in front of him.

And the chances of him getting MVP are slim to none — Stephen Curry locked that up months ago.

With the CBA set to expire in 2017, this will likely be bargaining point among the players and owners. The criteria to meet the 30% max. raises are all based on individual accolades, and All-Star voting in particular can be pretty fluky.

Unfortunately for Davis, he may have lost out on some money he never had.

