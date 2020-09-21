Anthony Davis yelled 'KOBE!' immediately after he hit his game-winning buzzer-beater for the Lakers

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Anthony Davis celebrates his game-winning shot.

Anthony Davis shouted out “KOBE!” after hitting his game-winning buzzer beater against the Nuggets.

It was a moment that kids have played out on backyard courts across the country for years.

After the game, Davis and Lakers head coach Frank Vogel both credited the team’s Black Mamba jerseys for inspiring the team to play their best.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Los Angeles Lakers were channeling Kobe Bryant’s energy on Sunday as they took a 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Wearing their “Black Mamba” jerseys in honour of Bryant, the Lakers took Game 2 of the series thanks to a buzzer-beating three from Anthony Davis in the final seconds.

Trailing 103-102 with just 2.1 seconds remaining, Davis received the inbound pass and drilled a sky-high three in dramatic fashion.

AD WINS IT AT THE BUZZER ???? pic.twitter.com/pcAe63xESj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 21, 2020

Replays of Davis’ celebration appeared to show him yelling out “KOBE!” after his hit his game-winner.

Anthony Davis confirmed that he yelled “KOBE!” after drilling the game winning shot. pic.twitter.com/6b8N5Z9J7c — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 21, 2020

Chances are if you’ve ever played pick-up basketball, or even just attempted to shoot a wadded-up piece of paper into a trash can, you’re familiar with the time-honoured tradition of calling out “KOBE!” to accompany your shot.

As it turns out, the pros do it too.

Davis confirmed that he was shouting out Bryant after the game. “Obviously we’re wearing the jerseys. He’s hit countless shots like that to win games,” Davis said.

Davis also told reporters that the team takes special pride in wearing and winning in the Black Mamba jerseys.

“Every time we put on those jerseys, I believe we’re representing him,” Davis told reporters after his 31-point, nine-rebound game. “… He would make big-time plays, so it’s time for us to make big-time plays.”

“He would make big time plays so it’s time for us to make big time plays.”@AntDavis23 on playing in the Mamba jerseys. pic.twitter.com/xiklNZyaAR — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 21, 2020

Even Lakers head coach Frank Vogel acknowledged Bryant’s influence on the night.

“That’s a shot Kobe Bryant would hit,” Vogel said. “That’s a Mamba shot.”

“That’s a shot Kobe Bryant would hit…That’s a Mamba shot.” Frank Vogel on AD’s game-winner (???? @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/8QPYL0HaRn — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 21, 2020

With their 2-0 series lead over the Nuggets, the Lakers are now just six wins away from being crowned NBA Champions. If they can do it, it will be the first time that the Purple and Gold lift the trophy since Bryant led the team to the 2010 title.

Read more:

Bill Belichick changed his mind and snuck a challenge flag off of the field before officials noticed, and Pete Carroll was livid

Bryson DeChambeau was the only player who practiced under floodlights before the final round of the US Open, and it paid off with his career’s biggest win

Dallas Cowboys sneaky onside kick confuses Atlanta Falcons into game-losing calamity and completes incredible comeback

The NFL had one of their most brutal days in recent memory as several top stars suffered serious injuries

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.