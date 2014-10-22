Congressional Candidate Defends Calling Gay Couples 'Gremlins'

Facebook Anthony Culler speaks in his Facebook video

A South Carolina Republican congressional candidate isn’t backing down after he made headlines for describing same-sex couples as “Gremlins” who could “destroy our way of life.”

Anthony Culler, who is running against Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), released a video Monday standing by his comments and elaborating on the similarities between gay people and the monsters depicted in the 1984 comedy-horror movie “Gremlins.”

“In the movie, let’s make a distinction here. In the movie, those creatures you had to keep out of sunlight. The one’s I’m talking about, they can’t get in the son’s light,” Culler said, making an apparent biblical reference. “It’s a whole different ballgame.”

Culler also argued Clyburn’s district contains a large number of Christian African-Americans who agree with his views on homosexuality.

“The black district, that’s what some people call it,” explained Culler.

Most election forecasters do not view Clyburn as vulnerable due to the district’s Democratic tilt.

“We believe in family. We believe in traditional family. We believe in the way it’s always been: one man, and one woman,” Culler said. “No matter how many Gremlins there are across this country, we here in the Sixth District are against it.”

