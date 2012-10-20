Hedge Fund Manager Charged With Insider Trading Attempts To Drag His Co-Founder Into The Case

Anthony Chiasson

Photo: AP Images

The New York Times’ Azam Ahmed reports that Level Global co-founder Anthony Chiasson, who goes on trial for insider trading this month, is attempting to drag his co-founder David Ganek into the case as part of his defence. According to the NYTimes, Chiasson’s lawyers sent a letter to a federal judge earlier this month saying they want to show jurors evidence from an expert witness that Ganek traded Nvidia and Dell shares during the same time Chiasson did.



Ganek hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing and the lawyers for Chiasson do not accuse him of any wrongdoing in the letter, the report said.

The New York Times points out that if this evidence is allowed it could create reasonable doubt for jurors.

However, the government says Ganek’s trades shouldn’t be allowed as evidence because it’s not part of the case, the report said.

Chiasson was arrested by the FBI in January of this year. That day, seven people from three different hedge funds were charged with insider trading on shares of Dell and Nvidia, according to a press release from the U.S [.PDF].

Level Global was raided in November 2010 by Feds. The hedge fund closed in 2011 and returned funds to his investors.

