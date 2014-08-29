USC Football Player Quits Team, Calls Coach A Racist In Instagram Post

Tony Manfred
Anthony brown uscYouTube

USC football’s bizarre week continued Thursday when senior running back Anthony Brown abruptly quit the team and accused coach Steve Sarkisian of racism.

Sarkisian announced the news at practice a day after another player, senior cornerback Josh Shaw, was suspended indefinitely for making up a story about spraining his ankles while saving his drowning nephew.

After the announcement, Brown posted this on his Instagram with the captain, “Sark treated me like a slave in his Office…Can’t play for a racist MAN!!!!! #Fighton.”

It was later deleted:

Anthony brown instagram_moneyab

Sarkisian was taken aback:

 

