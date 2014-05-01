Anthony Bourdain Just Did A Hilarious, Impromptu Q&A On Twitter

Megan Willett
Anthony Bourdain Rio de Janeiro BrazilScreenshot via The Travel Channel

Anthony Bourdain was tweeting while waiting for his plane to Shanghai to take off today, and wound up answering some pressing fan questions on Twitter.

It started when the “No Reservations” host complimented the movie “Chef” (coming to theatres on May 9th), saying that he couldn’t think of another Western film that “got the pro-cooking details as right.”

His followers began asking what other food documentaries Bourdain loved, and the questions quickly veered away from movies to all-things Bourdain.

He was also asked a few classic foodie questions.

And of course…

You can see the full Q&A session at Bourdain’s Twitter.

