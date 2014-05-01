Anthony Bourdain Just Did A Hilarious, Impromptu Q&A On Twitter

Anthony Bourdain was tweeting while waiting for his plane to Shanghai to take off today, and wound up answering some pressing fan questions on Twitter.

It started when the “No Reservations” host complimented the movie “Chef” (coming to theatres on May 9th), saying that he couldn’t think of another Western film that “got the pro-cooking details as right.”

His followers began asking what other food documentaries Bourdain loved, and the questions quickly veered away from movies to all-things Bourdain.

“@hassansalman: @Bourdain Which actor would portray you best in a movie about you?” Steve Buscemi

— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) April 30, 2014

“@peejyoung: @Bourdain What is the biggest crime against Sushi you’ve come across on your travels?” Mayonnaise

— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) April 30, 2014

“@Shermanscorner: @Bourdain Thin crust or deep dish?” Deep dish is not pizza.

— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) April 30, 2014

He was also asked a few classic foodie questions.

“@bakerisms: @Bourdain Dine with any person dead or alive, who would it be?” John Huston

— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) April 30, 2014

“@DanNordness: @Bourdain your favourite – if any – (real) Chinese dish?” Ma Po Tofu

— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) April 30, 2014

“@ok_computor: @Bourdain Best Documentary that covers the restaurant world?” JIRO Dreams of Sushi

— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) April 30, 2014

And of course…

“@smith_jordo: @Bourdain Your last meal on death row??” JIRO

— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) April 30, 2014

You can see the full Q&A session at Bourdain’s Twitter.

