Anthony Bourdain Is Opening An International Street Food Market In New York City

Anthony Bourdain has tried everything from authentic Edo-style sushi in Tokyo to Icelandic fermented shark during his career as a chef, restaurateur, and travel show host.

Now, according to the New York Post’s Page Six, the food icon is planning a return to the restaurant world with a new venture tentatively called Anthony Bourdain World Market.

Cuisines from all over the world will be featured in the internationally-inspired project, which aims to “introduce Americans to Singapore-style street food.”

Bourdain is reportedly collaborating with New York entrepreneur Stephen Werther on the developing project.

“We are ready to go with the concept, so we are going to be doing some very cool and unexpected pop-ups between now and the opening . . . showcasing different parts of what will be incorporated into the final big market,” Werther said to Page Six.

The opening date and exact location are still unknown. Page Six speculates that 3 World Trade Center and Hudson Yards are possible sites, since rumours surrounding the project imply that it will be housed in a large development that has yet to be completed.

