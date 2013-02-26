Anthony Bourdain Gave Some Very Candid Answers In His Reddit 'Ask Me Anything'

Anthony Bourdain’s proof on his Reddit AMA.

Photo: Anthony Bourdain/Facebook

Restaurateur, chef, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain answered questions in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session earlier today.The notoriously forthright “No Reservations” host, who will host a show on CNN starting this spring, offered up some fantastic responses to fans’ questions on everything from his favourite foods to his past drug use.



Here are a couple of highlights from the conversation.

What prompted the move to CNN? Was it issues with Travel Channel a la the Cadillac product integration debacle, or simply a chance to do something in a different vain than “No Reservations”?

CNN is letting me and my crew make smarter TV in places that Travel never would have allowed. Also–the new regime at Travel were a pretty unpleasant, uninspiring bunch. I saw the writing on the wall.

What was your favourite episode of “No Reservations” you ever did?

I’m proudest of Rome. Because everybody said it was the stupidest idea ever–to make food porn in black and white.

Which was harder to master? The art of cooking or the art of writing?

Cooking professionally is hard work. Writing is a privilege and a luxury. Anybody who whines about writers block should be forced to clean squid all day.

What is something you never want to taste again?

Methadone

If you had to have one last drink in this lifetime, what would it be, where would it be, and who would you share it with?

I’d like to have a beer and a meat pie with Keith Richards.

How did you manage to get Alton Brown to a strip club, and then make him say “Make it rain”?

My proudest accomplishment. Watching Alton Brown at the Clermont. Im sure the people at Food Net were browning their shorts.

You openly admit to being an ex-addict. Plenty of ex-addicts can’t drink at all, because if they do it tumbles into drugs again. How are you able to still drink and continue to live your lifestyle without slipping?

I am a VERY unusual case. You are correct. Most people who kick heroin and cocaine have to give up on everything. Maybe cause my experiences were so awful in the end, I’ve never been tempted to relapse.

