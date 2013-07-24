Anthony Bourdain Reveals His 10 favourite Books

Anthony Bourdain is a world traveller who has had successful careers as a chef, TV host, and author.
He’s also an adventurer who’s done everything from mastering martial arts in Hong Kong to eating fermented shark in Iceland.
But where does he find inspiration?
We asked Bourdain, who currently hosts travel show Parts Unknown on CNN, to share some of his favourite books with us.
He kindly obliged, and shared some comments on why he loves these books so much.
'The best, most realistic crime novel ever. Best dialogue in a crime novel ever,' Bourdain said.
This classic crime novel by George V. Higgins tells the tale of bank heists, mobsters, and cops in Boston during the 1960s. Higgins uses sharp dialogue and suspense techniques to keep readers on edge.
'Drama, romance, tragic history in SE Asia? I'm there! I re-read it frequently. Particularly when visiting Vietnam,' Bourdain said.
The most controversial novel of Graham Greene's career, 'The Quiet American' is an anti-war novel that takes place in Southeast Asia (present-day Vietnam) during the First Indochina War.
'I wish I could write like Joan Didion,' Bourdain said.
This compilation of essays by Joan Didion focuses on the trends and movements of the 1960s, touching on everything from the Black Panthers to the advent of the shopping mall.
'The font of all wisdom. Orwell is right about nearly everything,' Bourdain said.
This collection of over 240 essays by the great American writer deals with important social, political and literary issues from the mid-twentieth century.
'The book that probably influenced me more than any other. A prose stylist and a personality who changed my life,' Bourdain said.
Hunter S. Thompson's tale of drug-induced adventures on a road trip in Las Vegas have inspired many would-be gonzo journalists. It's a cult classic.
'Filthy, dangerous, depraved groundbreaking. And funny as Hell. Not an ideal role model, I grant you. But a writer I very much looked up to and wanted, for better or worse, to emulate,' Bourdain said.
Originally published in 1959, 'Naked Lunch' still resonates today as an important piece of American literature. The novel is written as a series of vignettes that are narrated by a drug-added junkie, who talks about his experiences and drug addiction.
''Food writing' at its very, very best. Never surpassed. What all writing about eating should be,' Bourdain said.
A.J. Liebling chronicles his years in Paris--and details all of the incredible meals he ate--in this book. It's clear that Liebling loves to eat, as he lovingly describes each meal.
'Elegant, deliciously immoral entry in series of sociopath as hero. Basis for the Wim Wenders film, the American Friend,' Bourdain said.
The protagonist in 'Ripley's Game' is a compulsive, sociopathic anti-hero who ends up being somewhat sympathetic. The book examines what compels a person to commit a crime in an engaging, thrilling story.
'Violent. Twisted. Hilarious and beautiful,' Bourdain said.
The protagonists in 'Crash' get sexually aroused by car crashes, so they orchestrate (and participate in) a series of crashes. It's a disturbing yet cutting-edge novel that was incredibly controversial when it came out in 1973.
'The greatest female protagonist I've ever read. Portis is one of the most underrated under appreciated authors of the 20th century. Forget the film versions. Read the book. His book, 'Dog Of The South,' is also brilliant,' Bourdain said.
This classic American novel follows a teenage girl as she tries to avenge the murder of her father in the wild west.
