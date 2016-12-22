Here's what you should eat when you travel to New York -- according to Anthony Bourdain

When visiting New York City, you can just eat at the same chain restaurants that you have in your hometown, but there are some truly authentic New York food experiences you really should try. Chef and “Appetites” author Anthony Bourdain gives his unique take on what you should eat and do when you visit New York City.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.