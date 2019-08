Most high-end restaurants will have something truffle-flavored on the menu, whether it be truffle fries, truffle butter, or truffle mac and cheese. It gives the foods an air of quality and sophistication. But do these products actually have any truffle in them?

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.