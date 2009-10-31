Anthony Bourdain: The Food Column Is Toast

Anthony Bourdain — prolific writer, former cook, and host of the Travel Channel’s “No Reservations” — has wise words about the changing media industry.

“I’m not trying to be alarmist, but anyone who thinks (food-related) print media is going to survive is kidding themselves … Why am I going to read a five-page New York Times article on Singaporean food when there’s some unpaid nerd blogging about it, especially when that guy made eating his life’s work?”

Though perhaps it says something that it took the Web sites of two print publications for us to find this. Quote from the Vernon Hills (Illinois) Review, via NY Magazine.

