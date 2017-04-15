ANTHONY BOURDAIN: 'I have the best job in the world' despite doing everything wrong

The road to success for world renowned chef Anthony Bourdain, author of “Appetites: A Cookbook,” was long, winding, and riddled with failures. However, in the face of all of that, Bourdain has achieved a level of incredible success in the world of cooking and television. Here’s how Bourdain got there — and what he recommends to anyone else trying to break into the field.

