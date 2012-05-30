Anthony Bourdain Is Leaving The Travel Channel For CNN

Photo: Screenshot/ Travel Channel

Looks like having a show on the Travel Channel is no longer enough for Anthony Bourdain. The chef and author will receive his own show on CNN starting in early 2013 and will air on Sundays and repeat episodes on Saturday.



The channel seems to be desperately trying to attract viewers with more lifestyle programming, considering the cable news channel faced their lowest viewership numbers in over a decade last month.

Bourdain’s new deal with CNN begins once production on the first eight episodes of the new show stars this fall. The deal also stipulates that Bourdain will be guest-contributing on other CNN shows and that his “No Reservations” online blog will move over to CNN.com

Mark Whitaker, the CNN Worldwide Executive Vice President and Managing Editor, says Bourdain was frustrated that he had restrictions on where he could travel while filming “No Reservations.” When the war between Israel and Hezbollah escalated in 2006, Bourdain and his crew were filming but were forced to be evacuated by U.S. Marines and Bourdain has said that he felt “persistent shame and regret” over the events.

Meanwhile, Bourdain’s current show, “No Reservations,” is on its eighth season.

