Anthony Bourdain explains the first thing everyone should do when they land in a new city

Anthony Bourdain has some solid advice for adventurous travellers.
In an interview with Men’s Journal last fall, the CNN host talked about the first thing he does whenever he lands in a city he has never been to before: hit the central market.
“You see what’s for sale, you see what’s in season, you see the fundamental colour palette of a cuisine,” he told the magazine. “You really get a sense of what a culture loves most dear.”
Stepping out of a plane and immediately heading for the place with the most delicious food per square inch? Seems like the way to do it.
Bourdain is opening a massive market-style food hall of his own in 2017 in New York City. It’s inspired by central markets around the world. The project’s Instagram account has been highlighting a few.
Ningxia Night Market, Taipei:
Nishiki Market, Kyoto:
Sungei Road, Singapore:
Jagalchi Market, Busan, South Korea:
La Boqueria Mercat, Barcelona:
