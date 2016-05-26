Anthony Bourdain explains the first thing everyone should do when they land in a new city

Anthony Bourdain has some solid advice for adventurous travellers.

In an interview with Men’s Journal last fall, the CNN host talked about the first thing he does whenever he lands in a city he has never been to before: hit the central market.

“You see what’s for sale, you see what’s in season, you see the fundamental colour palette of a cuisine,” he told the magazine. “You really get a sense of what a culture loves most dear.”

Stepping out of a plane and immediately heading for the place with the most delicious food per square inch? Seems like the way to do it.

Bourdain is opening a massive market-style food hall of his own in 2017 in New York City. It’s inspired by central markets around the world. The project’s Instagram account has been highlighting a few.

Ningxia Night Market, Taipei:

scouting: oyster omelettes #ningxianightmarket | photo @by_amberr | #bourdainmarket A photo posted by Bourdain Market (@bourdainmarket) on Mar 16, 2016 at 6:05pm PDT



Nishiki Market, Kyoto:

scouting: nishiki market #fugu | photo by @_colym_ | #bourdainmarket A photo posted by Bourdain Market (@bourdainmarket) on Mar 10, 2016 at 7:21pm PST



Sungei Road, Singapore:

scouting: sungei road laksa #singapore | photo by @gracechan10 | #bourdainmarket A photo posted by Bourdain Market (@bourdainmarket) on Mar 7, 2016 at 7:22pm PST



Jagalchi Market, Busan, South Korea:

scouting: jagalchi fish market #busan #korea | photo by @hyeiii_ | #bourdainmarket A photo posted by Bourdain Market (@bourdainmarket) on Feb 29, 2016 at 5:59pm PST



La Boqueria Mercat, Barcelona:

scouting: jamón ibérico #boqueriamarket | photo by @terrycalifornia | #bourdainmarket A photo posted by Bourdain Market (@bourdainmarket) on Feb 28, 2016 at 4:21pm PST

NOW WATCH: A Brazilian bakery makes cakes that look like flower gardens



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.