Anthony Bourdain Ate An Insane 'Foraged' Feast At Noma, The Best Restaurant In The World [PHOTOS]

Copenhagen’s Noma was just named the Best Restaurant In The World by the prestigiousSan Pellegrino’s World’s 50 Bestawards.

Food and travel guru Anthony Bourdain is so enamoured by the restaurant that he devoted a whole episode of his CNN show, “Parts Unknown,” to it.

In addition to enjoying an incredible meal at the restaurant, Bourdain spent time with its head chef, René Redzepi, foraging for ingredients at a local beach, harvesting crops at a local farm, and sampling dishes in the restaurant’s experimentation lab.

This is the third year Noma has won the top title, and from Bourdain’s reactions, it’s easy to see why.

