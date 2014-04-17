No. 1 Draft Pick Anthony Bennett's Historically Bad Rookie Year, In One Ugly Shot Chart

Anthony Bennett did not have a good rookie year.

The No. 1 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft scored 4.1 points per game on 35.2% shooting while only playing 12.7 minutes a night and failing to start a single game.

That’s the lowest points per game total for a top pick since 1950. His 6.7 PER — an advanced stats that quantifies everything a player does on the court — is by far the lowest of any top pick since 24.

His shot chart is a bloodbath.

Red indicates areas of the floor where Bennett had a below-average shooting percentage. Yellow means average. Green means above average (there is no green).

Welp:

It only gets a little better when you subdivide it into smaller sections:

