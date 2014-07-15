No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Anthony Bennett Lost 20 Pounds After His Nightmare Rookie Year

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Anthony Bennett may have had the worst rookie year ever for a No. 1 draft pick in 2013-14.

He averaged 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Many have already written him off. The only time you really hear his name is when people are talking about potential Kevin Love trades.

Despite his nightmare rookie year, Bennett is only 21 years old and a shoulder injury may have played a major part in his 2013-14 stats.

He showed up to the Las Vegas Summer League in really good shape. He lost 15 to 20 pounds since the end of last season, he told the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

It shows.

Here’s what he looked like last year:

Here’s what he looks like now:

Bennett’s main problem last year was that he didn’t have a position. He was too small to play in the low post like he did in college, and he was too slow to play on the wing.

Slimming down could give him the ability to play small forward, which would be huge for him. He averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds in his first two games in Summer League.

New coach David Blatt raved about him (via the Plain Dealer):

“AB has been good since day one since I came. He’s really working hard to get himself in shape. He’s really, really trying to do a lot of different things on the court to help the team. It’s a work in progress but he’s doing a great job. “I came in and Anthony came in with a clean slate. Physically he’s really worked hard and I think that’s the most important thing is for him to get into shape to be the kind of player he can be. Last year is in the past. We’re looking ahead and I really believe and hope that Anthony can be a part of what is ahead.”

