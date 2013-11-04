The No. 1 Pick In The NBA Draft Has Yet To Make A Basket For The Cavaliers

Anthony Bennett, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, hasn’t made a shot through four games with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He’s 0-for-15 and has two total points (both on free throws) while playing a relatively low 12.4 minutes per game as a back-up to Anderson Varejao and Tristan Thompson.

He told the Cleveland Plain Dealer that it feels like the basket has a lid on it.

Bennett’s selection at No. 1 overall was a relative surprise. Nerlens Noel and Victor Oladipo were hot prospects before the draft, but Cleveland opted for Bennett — who was believed to be one of the more NBA-ready players in the class.

His start has been far from ideal, though. It started in the preseason, when coach Mike Brown revealed that Bennett was suffering from both asthma and sleep apnea.

Now he’s struggling for playing time, and literally not making anything.

His shot chart through four games:

Meanwhile, a few rookies drafted after Bennett have started the season well.

Sixers rookie Michael Carter-Williams had one of the best debuts ever against Miami.

And on Sunday night Magic Rookie Victor Oladipo did this (via SB Nation):

Things will get better for Bennet. But he was drafted to make an immediate impact, and it looks like that won’t be the case.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.