Rylee Goodrich was ‘so f—ing happy’ to be dating TikTok’s Anthony Barajas the night she was killed in a movie theater, her dad reportedly says

The pair were going on their first date since meeting at a Fourth of July party the night they were shot, Goodrich’s father said. Anthony Barajas, TikTok/Rylee Goodrich, Facebook

Rylee Goodrich and Anthony Barajas went to see “Forever Purge” for a date, her father says.

David Goodrich said his daughter was “so f—ing happy” to be on the date the night she was killed.

Barajas, a TikTok star, is in intensive care after the California shooting, police said.

18-year-old Rylee Goodrich was on a “first date” with TikTok star Anthony Barajas, 19, when she was killed by gunfire in a movie theater on Monday in Corona, California, Goodrich’s father told DailyMail.

“My first inkling, he was this TikTok influencer, and I rolled my eyes like, ‘are you kidding me? Really, that’s your future?’ But her mom was very much, ‘give the guy a chance,'” David Goodrich said, according to the DailyMail.

Barajas, who has nearly one million followers on TikTok, is on life support after the shooting, according to the Corona Police Department.

David Goodrich told the outlet that his daughter met Barajas at a Fourth of July party and that when he recently returned from a vacation in Hawaii, he brought a bag of souvenirs for the Goodrich family.

“It was the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen an 18-year-old do,” David said. “She sat there with this huge grin on her face, seeing that I was accepting of this boy, she was so happy.”

David said that the two had been on group dates prior to the Monday night showing of “Forever Purge” at a Corona, California, movie theater, but that this was their first date alone.

“I could tell she really, really liked this boy. And he really, really liked her. She was so f—ing happy,” he said.

He said that the pair went to his daughter’s “favorite restaurant,” Wood Ranch, before attending the late-night showing of the horror movie.

David said that his daughter “never even had a chance” of surviving the gunshot, which came from behind her head. The Corona Police Department said in a public statement earlier this week that Rylee died at the scene.

Barajas’ family has started a GoFundMe for his medical treatment and friends of the Goodrich family have also used GoFundMe to fundraise for funeral costs.

A statement released by the Corona Police Department on Wednesday said that Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested and booked on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery. Jimenez is being held at Riverside Presley Detention Center on $US2 ($AU3) million bond.

The police said in their statement that they had not yet identified a motive for the crime and that the themes of the film did not appear to be connected to the shooting. “Forever Purge” is part of the dystopian horror franchise “The Purge” wherein all crime, including murder, is legal for 12 hours.

David told DailyMail the last communication his wife had with his daughter was via text message during the film.

“She texted my wife how boring and stupid it was, how she didn’t like the movie. That was the last we heard from her,” he said.