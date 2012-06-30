This Former Citigroup Trader Is Taking The Hip-Hop World By Storm

Former Citigroup trader Anteneh Addisu left his Wall Street job to pursue a career as a hip-hop artist.



Addisu, a graduate from Duke University who performs as “ANTHM,” told AllHipHop.com in a recent interview that he’s a rapper who just happened to be a Wall Street trader.

Apparently, his stint on The Street helped him transition to a full-time hip-hop career.

“Navigating through the cutthroat environment on Wall St, he acquired the instincts and edge to define his own future and developed the relationship that proved critical to his transition to hip-hop,” his bio says.

He also has more than 19,000 followers on Twitter.

Check out one of his music videos below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

