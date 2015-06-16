Cigna shares explode higher after a report Anthem wants to buy it for $175 per share

Cigna shares popped 11% in trading on Monday morning following a Wall Street Journal report that said Anthem has approached it for a merger.

Anthem shares rallied by more than 2% on the news.

If the deal comes through, it would be one of several we’ve seen this year in the healthcare industry.

Here’s a chart showing the surge in Cigna shares:

