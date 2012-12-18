Nabisco Did Something Awesome For Scientists Stuck At The Bottom Of The World

Photo: Oreo

Oreo-maker Nabisco celebrated the brand’s 100th birthday by sending the cookies to its last remaining unconquered continent:Antarctica.



For the first time in the history of Oreos, 5,000 of the little cookies were delivered to Palmer Station in the Antarctic Peninsula. That’s enough for everyone to partake in the milk-dunking festivities, Elie Ayrouth at Foodbeast reported.

“The scientists are psyched — let’s be honest, scientists just sit around measuring stuff all day; they have nothing to do but snack,” wrote Sarah Miller at Grist. “And whole-food advocates are also psyched, because moving 5,000 Oreos to a remote icebound continent looks like a good start.”

Oreo donated a solar-powered Penguin Cam to Palmer Station as well.

It seems like a win for everyone. Nabisco gets publicity, kids get to see penguins, and scientists get cookies.

Oh, and it also sent an ear-muffed Oreo man. Temporarily, we assume.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.